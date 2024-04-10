United States President Joe Biden said that his party has ‘a plan to deal with’ inflation after new data showed surging gas prices, mortgages, and rent pushed inflation higher than expected in March.

Biden was challenged by a journalist during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, at the White House (10 April.)

The reporter pointed out that last month, Biden predicted that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates due to falling inflation.

However, the opposite reigned true.