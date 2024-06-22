Invasive ‘mystery’ snail sightings prompt warnings in Georgia

An invasive “mystery” snail has been discovered in a Georgia lake, the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) has said.

Officials said a member of the genus Cipangopaludina, Chinese/Japanese Mystery Snails, was seen in multiple waterbodies within Georgia including Lake Lanier.

Invasive aquatic species can cause significant ecological and economic impacts, from damaging vessels and boating equipment, to disrupting the natural ecosystem by displacing and out-competing native species, WRD said.

Anglers and boaters have been urged to be aware and help prevent further spread of the species.