Demonstrators gather outside Downing Street to protest against Iran executions

A demonstration took place outside Downing Street on Friday 19 May following a spate of recent executions in Iran.

It took place on the same day authorities in Iran executed three men sentenced to death in connection with the nationwide anti-government protests last year.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaqoubi were convicted over their alleged involvement in a shooting that left three security officers dead in Isfahan in November 2022.

They were killed on Friday morning, the Tasnim agency reported.

