IDF chief of staff says Israel will respond to Iran missile attack in new video message
Israel’s armed forces chief has said Israel will respond to Iran’s missile attack as he thanked Britain for its support.
IDF chief Herzi Halevi said the country “will respond accordingly” as he praised the support from the US, Britain, France and other partners for their participation in what Israel has labelled Operation Iron Shield.
Israel claims more than 99 per cent of 300 drones and missiles were intercepted during the attack in the early hours of Sunday (14 April).
Mr Halevi said: “Operation Iron Shield proved the strength of our iron clad cooperation .
“I want to thank all of our international partners who stood up to Iran’s aggression.”
