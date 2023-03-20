In the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, The Independent led the public case against the government’s decision to go to war.

Through a series of opinion pieces, our journalists argued against military intervention in the Middle East, repeatedly pointing out that Tony Blair, the then-prime minister, did not have public support.

Numerous articles were published in the months before Western forces invaded Iraq in March 2003.

Twenty years on, take a look at how The Independent made the case against the Iraq War.

