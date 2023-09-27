Wedding guests enjoy meal moments before deadly fire breaks out in Iraq

Wedding guests were seen enjoying a meal just moments before a deadly fire broke out at the reception in Iraq.

More than 100 people have been killed after the blaze broke out as the bride and groom began their first dance, witnesses have said.

More than 150 people, including children, have also been injured in the blaze, which struck the wedding in Mosul, on Tuesday night.

Guests told Rudaw that the fire began when fireworks were set off ahead of the bride and groom’s slow dance.