Simon Coveney said Ireland would “need to speak to the UK” before making any move to restrict Russian tourism in the country.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister made the comment amid calls from some European nations for a ban on Russian tourists in the Schengen area.

Coveney said while he understands the desire to “raise the cost of what Russia is doing, for Russians,” Ireland would need to work with London due to the Common Travel Area arrangement.

“Certainly, we can be part of this discussion,” Coveney added.

