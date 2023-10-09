Gaza mosque reduced to rubble after Israeli airstrike

Drone footage over Gaza City on Monday 9 October showed the scale of the destruction as Israel intensified its bombardment in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas.

An entire mosque was levelled, appearing from the air as piles of rubble.

Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza, its military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave’s northeast corner.

More than two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion from Gaza, the military said the fighting had largely died down for now.

The attack caught Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard.