Listen: Gaza professor’s recording he asked to be published if he was killed

A prominent Palestinian professor recorded an interview he said should be shared in the event of his death, before he was killed in an Israeli airstrike on 6 December.

Dr Refaat Alareer, a father of six, was killed in Shujaiya, east of Gaza City.

CNN spoke to the academic in October, and he later gave written consent for a recording to be shared if he died.

"It's an archetypal Palestinian debate on should we stay in one room so if we die, we die together, or should we stay in separate rooms so at least somebody can live," he told Sana Noor Haq.