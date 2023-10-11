Netanyahu calls Biden to thank him for his support after Hamas attack

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, called US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening (10 October) to thank him for his “continued and unequivocal support”.

In a video released by the Israeli government, Mr Netanyahu is heard describing Saturday’s incursion by Hamas as “savagery I can say we have not seen since the Holocaust”.

“We had hundreds massacred, families wiped out in their beds, in their homes, women brutally raped and murdered, over a hundred kidnapped, including children. And since we last spoke, the extent of this evil, it’s only gotten worse,” he told Mr Biden.