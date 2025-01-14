Hundreds of Israelis protest against potential peace deal with Hamas

Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem on Monday, 13 January, to protest against a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Relatives of hostages, wounded soldiers and reservists came together under the slogan “no mandate to surrender to Hamas“ and called on the government to release the hostages only through victory over Hamas.

Demonstrators marched from near Israel's parliament towards the Chords Bridge, lit with the blue and white Israeli flag, shouting slogans against humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, prisoner exchanges or relinquishing conquered territory.

Protester Tamar Gesundheit, 69, said, "Please President Trump, do not pressure us to give into Hamas. Pressure them to give in to us."

According to state broadcaster Kan, the protest was organised by the Gvura Forum, which represents some of the families of soldiers killed during the war.