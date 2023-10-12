Israeli artist manager describes harrowing escape from music festival massacre

A music manager who escaped an attack on Nova festival in southern Israel by Hamas militants has told The Independent some of his friends remain missing after the event descended into a massacre.

Raz Gaster represented multiple artists playing at the electronic music festival, where at least 260 people were killed and many were kidnapped.

“Some of my real closest friends are still unaccounted for, some are dead”, he said.

“Thousands of people who came to enjoy music, dance, and party, and suddenly thousands of them were on the floor hiding and looking for shelter from the rockets.”