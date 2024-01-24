Cameron meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to call for ‘urgent humanitarian pause’

David Cameron on Wednesday (24 January) met with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem.

The foreign secretary also talked to the families of hostages held in Gaza.

Lord Cameron is on a visit to the Middle East to call for an “urgent humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war as fighting intensifies and tensions heighten in the region.

This week marks his second visit to Israel since the outbreak of the conflict.

The health ministry in Gaza says more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed since the 7 October attack in southern Israel, in which militants from the enclave killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.