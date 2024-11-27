Celebratory gunshots in Beirut after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire brokered

Gunshots were heard in Beirut, Lebanon, in the early hours of Wednesday (27 November) in an apparent celebration at the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Footage showed smoke rising from the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes fired before the ceasefire took hold at 4am local time on Wednesday.

US president Joe Biden, who brokered the deal and spoke to Israel and Lebanon’s leaders shortly after it was announced, said the ceasefire was designed to be permanent.

The deal will see hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah suspended for 60 days, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.