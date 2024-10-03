Girl, 9, calls for end to violence from hospital bed in Lebanon

A nine-year-old girl whose leg was shattered after an Israeli missile struck her family home in Lebanon has pleaded for an end to the bombardment.

Mariam Kashami spoke from her hospital bed, where she lay with bandages on her leg and arm.

She told ITV News she stepped outside to eat a sandwich when "there was a huge strike and the whole house fell down," she told ITV News of the strike.

"I want this war to stop. Maybe then everyone will go back to their home," she added.

The strikes came as Israel responded to Iran's huge missile attack.