Dashcam footage captures moment Hezbollah rocket hit city in northern Israel

Car camera footage showed a Hezbollah rocket from Lebanon exploding in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Bialik on Sunday morning (22 September).

The latest strike comes as tensions continue to escalate along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Hezbollah has launched over 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as the sides appeared to be spiralling toward all-out war following months of escalating tensions.

The rocket barrage overnight and into Sunday set off air raid sirens, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters.