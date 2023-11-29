Palestine being erased ‘in broad daylight’, says UN ambassador

Palestine is “being erased in broad daylight”, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN said on Wednesday 29 November.

Riyad Mansour told the UN Security Council that: “Our people are faced with an existential threat, make no mistake about it. With all the talk about the destruction of Israel, it is Palestine that is facing a plan to destroy it.

“We are being erased from the map, literally.”

Mr Mansour on Monday told the UN that Israel’s priority is “not security” but instead “the destruction of the Palestinian nation”.