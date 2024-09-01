Scuffles break out in Tel Aviv between police and anti-government protesters

Scuffles broke out on Saturday 31 August in Tel Aviv between police and protesters demanding a deal to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets of the capital to voice their anger against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding new elections and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages.

Qatar, Egypt and the US have spent months trying to mediate a ceasefire that would see the hostages returned.

But the talks have repeatedly bogged down as Mr Netanyahu has vowed “total victory” over Hamas and the militant group has demanded a lasting ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israel’s forces from the territory.