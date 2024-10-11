Apartments in ruins after Israeli strikes on Beirut kill at least 22

An apartment block’s windows were blown out as it was left in ruins following Israel’s airstrikes on central Beirut on Thursday.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the strike, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The first strike appeared to target an eight-storey apartment block in Ras al-Nabaa, with witnesses reporting continued explosions within the building as a large emergency response rushed to the scene.

The second strike, in the area of Burj Abi Haidar, is reported to have collapsed an entire building, which was engulfed in flames.