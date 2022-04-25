Watch live as first all-private ISS mission returns to Earth

Watch live as SpaceX’s Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) astronaut mission re-enters the earth’s atmosphere after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS).

Ax-1 is the first entirely commercially-operated mission to visit the ISS. The crew comprised of Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy.

The splashdown will be off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

The spacecraft, SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, will return with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies.

