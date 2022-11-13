Istanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast

An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, leaving at least six dead and 52 injured.

The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon (13 November).

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the explosion was caused by a bomb, and said authorities were working to “uncover the perpetrators of this treacherous attack.”

The explosion occurred roughly around 4.20pm local time on Sunday, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted.

Footage circulating on social media shows people running away from the scene, and CCTV video purporting to show the moment of impact.

