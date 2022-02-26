Demonstrators in Istanbul protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Dozens of demonstrators in Istanbul joined a protest on Saturday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The demonstration included more than a dozen Ukrainian expats living in Turkey.

Yulia Aksoy, a demonstrator, urged Turkey and the world to help Ukraine, and another demonstrator, Kristina Devisnka, said that they do not want the conflict to continue and just “want to be left alone.”

Demonstrators held signs and banners, urging NATO to close off Ukraine’s airspace and waved Ukrainian flags.

