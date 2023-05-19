Italy floods: Firefighters deliver food to patients as hospital surrounded by water

Firefighters delivered food to patients at a hospital surrounded by water as heavy floods continued to impact Italy’s Emilia Romagna region on Thursday (18 May).

At least 13 people have died in the floods, which have caused billions of euros’ worth of damage and hit agriculture particularly hard.

Torrential rains have caused up to 300 landslides, 23 overflowing rivers, some 400 roads damaged or destroyed, and 42 flooded municipalities in the eastern side of the region.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.