Massive brawl breaks out in Italian parliament over local government bill

A brawl broke out in Italy’s parliament on Wednesday (12 June), resulting in the apparent injury of one MP who had to leave the chamber in a wheelchair.

Leonardo Donno, a 5-Star Movement lawmaker, had been trying to hand a flag to far-right League’s minister for regional affairs, Roberto Calderoli, during a discussion on the controversial government bill concerning local autonomies.

Shortly after parliamentary clerks stopped Mr Donno, chaos ensued as other lawmakers approached him and scuffles broke out.

League MP Igor Iezzi threw punches towards Mr Donno, who eventually fell and was taken out of the chamber in a wheelchair.

Speaking to local media, he said he was taken to hospital for health checks and announced that he would sue his aggressor.