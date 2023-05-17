Italian Police find $900m worth of cocaine stashed in banana shipment

Italian police say they have seized a shipment of more than 2,700kg of cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers carrying bananas, shipped by sea from Ecuador.

The police said on Tuesday 16 May that the drug could have brought traffickers more than 800 million euros ($900 million) in street sales.

Two containers which arrived at the port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria drew the attention of officers.

Investigators then used scanning machines and a sniffer dog named Joel to uncover the drugs packaged in the shipment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.