Italian firefighters search for missing woman and child in Nevola river

Firefighters continued to search for a 56-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son in the Nevola river after the pair went missing on 15 September following flooding that hit the Marche region.

Vigili del Fuoco said that 390 firefighters had been deployed in the region to provide assistance to locals.

Rescue workers have found the child’s backpack eight kilometers from where he went missing in Castelleone di Suasa, but have not located the pair.

