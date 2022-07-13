Jacob Rees-Mogg ruled out becoming part of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet if he were to become the new prime minister, saying “I couldn’t support somebody who has been so disloyal to the current leader of the party from inside cabinet.”

The Brexit opportunities minister told Sky News: “His behaviour towards Boris Johnson is disloyalty, which means I couldn’t possibly support him, and he wouldn’t want me in his Cabinet anyway.”

Mr. Rees-Mogg announced on Tuesday (12 July) outside No 10 he will be supporting foreign secretary Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest.

