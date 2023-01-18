Plymouth mass-murderer Jake Davison seen wielding gun in newly-released video

Newly-released footage shows mass-murderer Jake Davison wielding a gun on the streets of Plymouth

The 22-year-old shot five people, including his mother and a three-year-old girl, in a 12-minute attack in Keyham in August 2021.

A video released during an inquest into the victims of the shooting shows a reconstruction of the events of the shooting.

Plymouth Coroner Ian Arrow told a jury on the opening day of the inquest (18 January) that they would hear details of Davison’s licensing application he made for a shotgun, which was later revoked and then reinstated.

