Footage appears to show a prisoner escaping custody by running down a motorway embankment, moments after faking a medical episode.

Jamie Cooper, 33, overpowered guards and fled a prison van which had stopped on the M55 near Preston on Wednesday morning (20 March), sparking a huge manhunt.

Cooper was en route to Lancaster Magistrates Court on charges of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

Police have urged the public to not approach Cooper if they see him, and to contact 999 immediately.