The chairman of the January 6 committee offered a dire warning about the current and future threat posed by Donald Trump’s effort to undermine faith in American elections during Tuesday’s hearing.

Bennie Thompson warned that Mr Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election could lead to a real breakdown of election processes as Trump loyalists interfere with official protocols to advance their own agendas.

“The lie hasn’t gone away. It’s corrupting our democratic institutions. People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust,” said Mr Thompson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.