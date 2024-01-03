Watch as firefighters battle a blaze that broke out on Wednesday 3 January in a commercial area near Kokura station in southern Japan.

One of the witnesses told media that she heard a small explosion around 3pm local time, before flames and smoke were spotted at the scene.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported approximately 20 fire engines were called to the scene tackling the fire for over three hours.

According to NHK, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.