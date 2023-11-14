A heated argument broke out between Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz during a House hearing on Tuesday 14 November.

Enraged by Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s claims that he loaned his brother money, Mr Comer shouted “You look like a smurf” at the congressman, who was wearing a blue checked suit.

As the hearing ground to a halt, Comer stopped time to spew profanities and deny the democrat’s claims about his brother.

“You continue to spew disinformation”, said Mr Comer.

“Why should they believe you?” hit back Mr Moskowitz, as the hearing descended into chaos.