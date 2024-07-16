Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:45
The rocky terrain where body found in search for missing Jay Slater
Footage shows Spanish emergency services scouring an area of Tenerife where a body was found in the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater.
A mountain rescue team from the Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) discovered a body near the village of Masca on Monday, 15 July.
Charity LBT Global said that remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.
Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before he disappeared.
His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was approximately an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.
Up next
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
59:08
What does the future of British politics look like post-election?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:45
Watch: England players arrive back in UK after Euro 2024 final defeat
00:31
Ticketless fans at Copa America final climb into air vent to get in
02:01
Wimbledon: Highlights from final of tennis tournament
00:27
England players applauded as they leave Berlin hotel after Euros loss
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47
Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires
01:22
Whoopi Goldberg reveals strange place she scattered her mother’s ashes
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
00:37
Kylie Minogue carried to BST stage by Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey
01:03