The rocky terrain where body found in search for missing Jay Slater

Footage shows Spanish emergency services scouring an area of Tenerife where a body was found in the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater.

A mountain rescue team from the Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) discovered a body near the village of Masca on Monday, 15 July.

Charity LBT Global said that remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before he disappeared.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was approximately an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.