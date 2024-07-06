Jeremy Corbyn says Labour lost votes in general election over Gaza

Jeremy Corbyn claimed Labour lost votes in the general election over the war in Gaza.

The independent MP for Islington North attended a pro-Palestinian march in central London on Saturday (6 July).

The former Labour leader told protesters on stage: “Palestine was on the ballot in this election – and I promise to stay true to my word to stand up for the Palestinian people.”

Mr Corbyn also suggested the pro-Palestinian marches had directly influenced the results of the general election.

He said: “The Labour vote was lower on Thursday than it was in 2019 and 2017, and Labour lost seats to independents – five independents were elected.

“The common thread running through their campaigns was Gaza.”