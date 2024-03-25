A man on a £100,000 a year joint income says he and his wife are only left with £600 spare cash a week as a result of rising bills.

The man explained how increasing taxes and bills, leaves him and his partner with “not very much” during an LBC phone-in on Sunday (24 March).

The man’s comments follow similar by chancellor Jeremy Hunt who said a £100,000 wage is “not a huge salary”, explaining it “doesn’t go as far as you might think”.

After the man explained his outgoings, LBC presenter Rachel Johnson declared: “You are absolutely right, that is not very much.

“The cost of living crisis is not over.”