This is the funny moment Jeremy Hunt’s phone rings during his live TV interview with Martin Lewis.

The chancellor was asked when banks are going to cut interest rates following a fall in inflation when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (22 May).

Responding to the question, he said: “It’s obviously going in the right direction, and that is very encouraging, and when....”

Mr Hunt was then interrupted by the sound of his mobile phone ringing.

Taking the phone out of his pocket, he apologised and said “Excuse me for a moment”.

Mr Lewis joked: “It is the prime minister on the phone.”