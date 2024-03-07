Jeremy Hunt refuses to tell Robert Peston how many houses he owns as the pair clashed in a post-Budget interview broadcast on Wednesday, 6 March.

The chancellor has seven apartments in Southampton, a half-share of holiday house in Italy, and a half-share of an office building in London, according to the register of interests.

It comes after he mocked Angela Rayner, who has faced questions about selling her former council house, while announcing a capital gains tax cut.

Mr Hunt would not be drawn on how many properties he owns, telling Mr Peston: "These are personal questions."