A man and a woman in Washington state accused of stealing around $11,000 worth of jewelry tried to flee from police on a sinking rowboat before being arrested.

The chase began on Wednesday, December 11th 2024, after the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a burglary from a shipping container on Killapie Beach Road, according to KOMO News.

The couple reportedly tried to escape in an SUV, but crashed the vehicle near Port Gamble. Deputies then used a drone to track the suspects after learning they had stolen a small rowboat. The rowboat soon capsized, and the pair were arrested when they swam back to shore.