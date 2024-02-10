Independent TV
Moment jilted killer hatches plan to murder his ex-girlfriend’s new partner
This is the moment a jealous former boyfriend and his friend plotted to stab his ex-girlfriend's new partner to death.
Kaydon Prior knifed Harrison Tomkins, 25, in the chest, legs, and back with a hunting knife in a “brutal and frenzied” attack in Crawley, on 13 August 2023.
His friend Jason Curtis, 22, encouraged and assisted Prior in the murder.
During a trial at Chichester Crown Court, jurors heard Prior, 23, was a “jealous and controlling” man who stormed into Alicia Parrin’s flat with Curtis, after hearing she had been out with another man.
Prior was on a night out with Curtis for his birthday in London, before the pair travelled to Ms Parrin’s address in Arthur Road, Ifield, at around 5.30am.
Prior and Curtis were found guilty of Mr Tomkins’ murder in unanimous verdicts.
They will be sentenced on 23 April at Hove Crown Court.
