Jock Zonfrillo: MasterChef Australia judge dies suddenly aged 46

MasterChef Australia judge, Jock Zonfrillo, has tragically passed away aged 46.

Network 10 revealed their 'deep shock' over the loss, and a cause of death has not been revealed.

The Scottish-born host died 'suddenly' in Melbourne on the eve before the new series of the cooking show was supposed to air. It has been cancelled for the remainder of this week.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words", a statement from his family reads.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

