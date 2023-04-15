Biden declares Ireland and US united by ‘history and hope’ as he concludes visit

Joe Biden declared that Ireland and the United States are “united by history, heritage and hope” as he concluded his visit to the island on Friday, 14 April.

The US president’s tour of the island included giving a speech at Ulster University, addressing the Irish parliament in Dublin, and an emotional visit to a Knock shrine after a chance meeting with the priest who gave the last rites to his son Beau Biden before he died of brain cancer in 2015.

