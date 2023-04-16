Everything Joe Biden did on his historic trip to the island of Ireland

Joe Biden spent four days on the island of Ireland to trace his roots and meet with the leaders of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The US president's trip coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal which largely ended the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Arriving in Belfast on Tuesday, 11 April, Mr Biden then met with Rishi Sunak and spoke at Ulster University.

He went on to tour the Republic of Ireland, visiting locations where his ancestors hailed from.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.