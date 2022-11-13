Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate

Joe Biden says he is "incredibly pleased" with voter turnout as it was confirmed that the Democrats will retain control of the Senate for the next two years.

"I think it's a reflection of the quality of our candidates," the president said, as it was announced that Catherine Cortez Masto had won her seat in the Arizona midterm.

"I feel good and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years," Mr Biden added, saying the Republican Party has to "decide who they are."

Conservative pundits had confidently forecast a "red wave" in this year's midterms.

