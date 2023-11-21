US President Joe Biden confused Taylor Swift for Britney Spears during his speech at the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony on Monday (20 November).

As he began pardoning the turkeys, Liberty and Bell, he referenced Swift’s current tour and accidentally called her “Britney.”

The president said: “Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles.

“You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour, or Britney’s tour. She’s down, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”