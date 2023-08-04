Comedian Joe Pasqualie has revealed he “narrowly avoided certain death” after he stabbed himself in a freak accident.

The 62-year-old accidentally fell on a razor-sharp bone of moose antler’s while on tour in Skegness last weekend. Speaking on the White Wine Question Time, Pasqualie said that if the antler had pierced his stomach instead of his leg, he could have died.

He said: “I nearly died at the weekend. I nearly killed myself, I nearly died. I really did. That close!”