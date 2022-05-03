Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues on Tuesday (3 May).

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The case has now entered its fourth week and yesterday, the jury heard from security guard Travis McGivern who was present for two fights between the couple.

Depp’s agent, Jack Whigham, also gave testimony and told the court about his client’s career leading up to and following the publication of the op-ed, describing it as “catastrophic”.

