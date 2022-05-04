Watch live as Amber Heard testifies as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues

Amber Heard is expected to testify in court on Wednesday (4 May) as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial continues.

On Tuesday, Mr Depp’s legal team rested their case and proceedings will continue past a fourth week after judge Penney Azcarate denied an attempt to dismiss it by Ms Heard’s legal team.

The Hollywood star is being sued by Mr Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Earlier this week, his agent suggested the impact of said piece was “catastrophic”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.