Boris Johnson has declined to apologise after it was revealed that Imran Ahmad Khan, the Tory MP found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, sat on an expert panel advising the government on sexual exploitation.

Labour MP for Manchester Withington Jeff Smith asked Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions if he would apologise following the revelations.

"I believe the Home Office has already made a statement about it and if there’s any further comment to make they will be making a statement," Johnson said.

