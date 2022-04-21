Boris Johnson has arrived in India as MPs are due to vote on whether he lied to Parliement about Partygate.

The prime minister has travelled for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Johnson will spend two days in India. Businesses are expected to announce investments and export deals worth over £1bn.

MPs will today on whether to investigate the prime minister for knowingly misleading Parliament over breaches of coronavirus laws.

