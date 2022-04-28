Just Stop Oil protesters smashed petrol pumps and glued themselves to the road to stop drivers using a service station on the M25.

The climate group has said that 35 of its supporters blocked petrol stations at Cobham Services and Clacket Lane Services in Surrey.

Footage shared by LBC shows one person smashing the display screen of one pump, before spraying what appears to be yellow paint into the hole.

Other protesters glued themselves to roads on the forecourt to block drivers from filling up their vehicles.

